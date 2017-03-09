Tom Hardy starrer mini drama series Taboo is set to return for a new season in association with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

The period drama of eight episodes features Oona Chaplin, Jonathan Pryce, Stephen Graham, Michael Kelly, Jessie Buckley, David Hayman, Tom Hollander, Jason Watkins and Mark Gatiss. The series began airing in January on BBC1 (UK) and FX (US).

Set in 1814, the first season of Taboo follows James Keziah Delaney, a man who travels to the ends of Earth and returns irrevocably changed. Believed to be long dead, he returns home to London from Africa to inherit what is left of his father's shipping empire and rebuild a life for himself. But his father's legacy is a poisoned chalice, and with enemies lurking in every dark corner, James must navigate increasingly complex territories to avoid his death sentence. Encircled by conspiracy, murder and betrayal, a dark family mystery unfolds in a combustible tale of love and treachery.

Talking about the renewal, Tom Hardy said: "We are grateful and excited to continue our relationship with the BBC and FX in contributing towards British drama. Fantastic news."

"We're thrilled people want to know what happens next and that the BBC and FX are up for more adventures with the devil Delaney and the league of the damned," said executive producer Sir Ridley Scott.

"Along with our international distributors, Sonar Entertainment, the BBC and FX have been great partners, supporting Taboo at every stage so it could be the dark, dirty brute of a drama that it is," he added.

On the other hand, co-creator Steven Knight is thrilled that a work which pushes boundaries has been so well received and found such a large and enthusiastic audience in the US and Britain.

"We have tried to take an impressionistic, rather than figurative, approach to a narrative which we hope more accurately portrays the spirit of an extraordinary time in history," he said.

"James Delaney will continue to explore many realities as he takes his band of misfits to a new world, thanks to FX and the BBC, partners who could not be more suited to collaborating in ground breaking work," he added.

Taboo season 2 is expected to arrive on TV in 2018.