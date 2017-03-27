Mission: Impossible 6 will begin filming in Paris soon. Everyone is curious about the stunts Tom Cruise and team will pull off in the film. In the fifth edition of the movie, the makers made Cruise scale the heights of Burj Kalifa. What's in store this time?

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise has been training for a particular sequence for a year now. Producer of the MI 6 movie, David Ellison, told Collider that the sequence might top the Burj Khalifa stunt. And guess what, Cruise has been working towards the sequence since Rogue Nation hit the theatres.

"After the Burj [Khalifa], we thought it was going to be impossible to top that stunt, and then Tom did the A400M for the plane. What Tom is doing in this movie I believe will top anything that's come before. It is absolutely unbelievable—he's been training for a year. It is going to be, I believe, the most impressive and unbelievable thing that Tom Cruise has done in a movie, and he has been working on it since right after Rogue Nation came out. It's gonna be mind-blowing," he shared.

Ellison confirmed Cruise will not use a stunt double for the sequence. "Tom's entire mantra for hanging on the side of the Burj Khalifa or the A380 or literally holding your breath for six minutes underwater to do the Taurus sequence is, in a world of massive [visual] effects, he said the audience can tell when it's you on a green screen or when you're actually doing it live. And the tension, because the stunt is real, actually puts the audience where Ethan Hunt is where they are in the movie. He said that's why he does it; it's all about entertaining an audience and it makes the movie better," he said.

Now that is what we call dedication. While no details emerged about where this "impressive and unbelievable" sequence will be shot, it has been confirmed that the film will be shot in Paris, London and New Zealand.

Sherlock cast member Sian Brooke is on board to play an important role. We also reported earlier that Justice League's Man of Steel Henry Cavill and Vanessa Kirby from The Crown, have been signed to essay key roles as well. Cast members including Jeremy Renner, Rebecca Ferguson, and Simon Pegg will reprise their roles.

Mission: Impossible 6 is scheduled to release on July 27, 2018.