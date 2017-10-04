Tom Cruise was recently injured while performing a stunt scene for Mission: Impossible 6. Landing short of the designated position, the actor took a beating and injured his leg resulting in almost seven weeks delay in the filming schedule.

Following the rest, Cruise is reportedly back on the sets and returned to kick-start filming another stunt scene for MI6. Photos coming from the filming location see the Maverick actor stepping out of a helicopter.

After shooting in glamorous locations like Dubai and Vienna, the actor was seen returning to the production currently going on in Essex, Mirror reports. In a series photos shared online, Cruise and the team were present at the Thorndon Country Park.

The actor did not take it easy on his first day after the injury. According to Daily Mail, Cruise was seen flying a helicopter, driving a huge truck as crew members surrounded him.

In the photos, the actor looked happy, relaxed and seems glad to be back to work. Dressed in an all-black outfit, the actor wore a pair of jeans, topped with polo T-shirt and a jacket.

Apart from Cruise, there was no other cast member seen in the photos. However, director Christopher McQuarrie was seen setting up the scene before Cruise arrived on sets. Photos have been shared by Daily Mail and Mirror. Here are a few photos fans have shared online.

SET IN BRENTWOOD TODAY OCTOBER /03/2017MISSION IMPOSSIBLE/6/TOM CRUISE. pic.twitter.com/QWPmJAa3IE — tom cruise forever. (@AngelinaM270) October 3, 2017

| New | First pictures of Tom Cruise preparing for helicopter stunt as he films #MissionImpossible6 #TomCruise pic.twitter.com/ONigIElx9U — To(m) Cruis(e) Fan (@Me_o0o0o) October 3, 2017

"The injury is worse than was at first feared. Tom did serious damage and will need months to recover. He is the film's biggest star and everything revolves around him. The movie's bosses had no choice other than to postpone the filming," The Sun's sources revealed.

Despite a delay in filming, fans could expect the film to release as per schedule. Mission: Impossible 6 is slated to release on July 27, 2018.