While Katie Holmes has moved on from Tom Cruise and is happily dating Jamie Foxx, it looks like Cruise has also forgotten about his past wives and diving into another wedding. New rumours suggest that the actor has found his new life partner and is ready to read his vows yet again.

A few months ago, reports suggested that the Mission: Impossible 6 star had fallen head-over-heels for his MI6 co-star Vanessa Kirby. A fresh report claims that the Top Gun actor is about to propose the actress soon.

Also Read: Tom Cruise falls in love, again! This time it's not what you think

According to In Touch Magazine, the actor is supposedly crazy about the 29-year-old actress and is about to "Crown" her as the next Mrs Cruise.

Recounting their first interaction during the audition of MI6, the supposed insider told the magazine, "Tom flipped for her work and told the other Mission: Impossible producers that he had to have Vanessa for a crucial role for the franchise's sixth installment. They had instant chemistry, and of course, she got the role."

Smitten by the actress, the 55-year-old The Mummy actor cannot wait to marry her, the report adds. "He wants to make her the next Mrs. Tom Cruise. He's blown her away with his endless charm and energy. He thinks she's perfect to be his next wife," the source claims.

"He's blown her away with his endless charm and energy. He thinks she's perfect to be his next wife," the informant shared.

It is not only the proposal news that the magazine reports about. The source also claims that Cruise is looking to be married "by early next year" and wants his life back on track. "His role as a husband and father is of the utmost importance to him," the insider said. "He can't wait to be a family man all over again."

Cruise has been married to Nicole Kidman and Mimi Rogers before his relationship with Holmes resulted in a divorce five years ago. The actor is a father to Suri Cruise (with Holmes) and Connor and Isabella Jane Cruise (adopted with Kidman).