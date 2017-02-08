Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jersey made headlines in the same vein the New England Patriots making the mother of all comebacks to win the Super Bowl 51 and Eugenie Bouchard agreeing to go on a date with a random Twitter user.

The mystery of the missing jersey may have finally been solved....and the thief has been found. You're in for a shock, however!

It's the veteran Major League Baseball (MLB) star David Price, of the Boston Red Sox!

Price, 31, who has won the famous MLB All-Star Game five times in his career, tweeted on Tuesday that he was the one behind all the mischief.

I stole Tom Brady's super bowl jersey and I'm gonna sleep with it every night so his greatness rubs off!! Don't tell him though — David Price (@DAVIDprice24) February 7, 2017

Whether Price is just playing a prank or he is the real culprit is still unsure. As of now, the Texas Rangers, along with the Houston Police Department, are on a major hunt to catch the culprit.

"In Texas we place a very high value on hospitality and football. Tom Brady's jersey has great historical value and is already being called 'the most valuable NFL collectible ever.' It will likely go into the Hall of Fame one day. It is important that history does not record that it was stolen in Texas," Texas Lt Gov Dan Patrick released this statement, according to Fox Sports.

"I've called Colonel Steve McCraw to ask that the Texas Rangers work with the Houston Police Department on this case. I'm a Texans and Cowboys fan first, but the unquestionable success of the Super Bowl in Houston last night was a big win for our entire state and I don't want anything to mar that victory.

"Whoever took this jersey should turn it in. The Texas Rangers are on the trail."

As for Brady's jersey from Super Bowl LI getting listed on Amazon or eBay, we don't have much confirmation on that!