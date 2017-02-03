Tom Brady will be sporting a protection necklace, a gift from his wife Gisele Bundchen, during Sunday's Super Bowl LI game.

The New England Patriots quarterback, 39, spoke about his wife's gift during a chat with reporters on January 30 and called her a wonderful woman for this thoughtful gift.

"I've been very blessed to find her. Wonderful woman, wonderful partner. She does everything," Brady gushed about Bündchen, according to Us Weekly. "She gave me this [necklace] for protection, and she'd be really happy that I'm wearing it because she doesn't like anyone hitting me," he continued. "She always says, 'Throw the ball really fast, really fast.' So that's what I try to do."

Brady is busy training for Sunday's game and he told the media earlier this week that he hoped his family would be able to make it to the big game. Brady also broke down in tears while talking about his mother, who hasn't been keeping well for a while. The specifics about the illness have not been disclosed to the public.

"It's personal with my family, and I'm just hoping everyone's here on Sunday to share in a great experience," he said, according to Daily Mail. "But it has been a tough year. Every family goes through different things and you know my family has always been a great support system for me and hopefully we can make everyone happy on Sunday."

Brady's mother Galynn has not been to one of her son's games all season and his father was able to attend just one. According to media reports, Galynn will definitely be in attendance during the Super Bowl on Sunday, as doctors have given her the clearance to attend the event.