The release date of Victory Venkatesh's Guru, Ramana Gogula's new music album and the launch of the first look of Meka Srikanth's Raa Raa are creating buzz in the Tollywood.

Venkatesh's Guru set for summer release:

Guru starring Venkatesh, Ritika Singh and Mumtaz Sorcar, is a gritty and realistic sports drama with strong emotions. Venkatesh will be seen playing a hard-hitting boxing coach in the movie, which is directed by the National Award-winning Sudha Kongara and produced by Sashikant under the banner Y Not Studios. The film is an official remake of Tamil film Irudhu Suttru starring R Madhavan.

Santosh Narayanan is composing the music for the soundtracks of the film. The makers have planned to release a special lyrical video of the song Aye Sakkanodu on February 17. Its audio album will be launched in the first week of March. Guru is set to be a summer release and the producers will announce its release date soon.

Ramana Gogula working on his new music album:

Ace musician Ramana Gogula ‏says he is working on his new music album and he has already composed eights songs for it. He adds that it will be a world music album with a desi twist.

The music director tweeted: "As I watched the Grammys, I felt that urge to go back and write some music . . Really need to get cracking on my second album!" Later in reply to Idlebrain Jeevi, Ramana Gogula wrote: "Thank you Jeevi, will do. I have 8 compositions down! A world music album with a desi twist . . . Will keep you posted!"

Chiranjeevi launches Srikanth's Raa Raa first look:

Megastar Chiranjeevi has launched the first look of Meka Srikanth's upcoming movie Raa Raa, which is touted to be a horror film. The actor tweeted a photo featuring the Khaidi No 150, unveiling the poster. He also wrote: "My upcoming film (horror entertiner) RAA RAA'S first look launched by Chiranjeevi Annayya #raaraa."

