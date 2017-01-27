Power star Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan's Dhruva, Sai Dharam Tej's Winner and Anupama Parameshwaran are creating buzz on Twitter for various reasons on Friday, January 27.

Pawan Kalyan's warning to BJP, Congress:

Pawan Kalyan has asked BJP and Congress parties to stop UP, Bihar and Delhi-centric politics. He tweeted: #BattleofAndhras National parties BJP& Congress should stop UP,Bihar & Delhi centric politics to control rest of India. #BattleofAndhras To keep Indian integrity intact, National parties #BJP #Congress should stop their UP,Bihar& Delhi centric politics. #BattleofAndhras National Leaders of BJP & Congress parties,Should travel entire India to understand it's people. 'Delhi' alone is not India."

Dhruva completes 50 days in theatres:

Ram Charan's Dhruva, which was released in theatres around the world on December 9, 2016, has completed a run of 50 days in several theatres. The movie has become a hit at the box office. Vamsi Kaka tweeted: "Mega Power Star Ram Charan's #Dhruva completed 50 days. A Blockbuster film that got critical acclaim & minted money at the box-office."

Winner first track to hit net on February 1:

SS Thaman has revealed that the first song from Sai Dharam Tej's Winner will be released on internet on February 1. The music director tweeted on Friday: "#Winner audio updates coming soon !! Some exciting news all the way!! First song on air from 1st Feb @adityamusic @IamSaiDharamTej."

Why was Anupama thrown out of Ram Charan's film?

Anupama Parameshwaran was cast to play the female lead opposite Ram Charan in his 11th movie, but she was recently dropped from the film. It was speculated that she quoted high remuneration due to which the producers decided to drop her from the project. But Mythri Movies Makers have issued an statement refuting the rumours about the actress.

Chiranjeevi, Vinayak to attend Shatamanam Bhavati success meet:

Shatamanam Bhavati has earned a share of Rs 25 crore at the worldwide box office. The movie has become the highest grossing film for Sharwanand. The makers are holding a success meet and Chiranjeevi and VV Vinayak to attend it as chief guests. Vamsi Kaka, the PR for SVC, tweeted: "Megastar Chiranjeevi & VV Vinayak are the Chief Guests for #ShatamanamBhavati Success Meet."

The success meet of Shatamanam Bhavati is being live streamed on the official YouTube channel of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The SVC bosses tweeted the link to the live video and wrote: "Watch #ShatamanamBhavati success meet live here this evening."