Power star Pawan Kalyan, Junior NTR, Gautamiputra Satakarni (GPSK) director Krish and Mahesh Babu's 23rd movie are creating buzz in the T-Town for various reasons. Check out the latest news on them.

Pawan Kalyan gets invitation from Harvard University

Power star Pawan Kalyan has reportedly got an invitation from Harvard University to speak at the Indian conference 2017, which is held on February 11 and 12. Not much is known about the agenda of the conference and the address of Jana Sena party supremo. However, appearing on the dais of such an esteemed academic platform is a remarkable achievement for the actor-turned-politician.

Krish to direct Venkatesh and Akshay Kumar in his upcoming projects

Director Krish, who is basking in on the success of Gautamiputra Satakarni, has announced his upcoming projects. He will direct Victory Venkatesh in his 75th movie, which will go to floors after Venky wraps up Guru and Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu. Meanwhile, the director is teaming up with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar again. The Gabbar is Back duo's second movie will be a remake of a South Indian movie.

Jr NTR laud Balakrishna, Krish, GPSK team

Junior NTR, who has taken a break from filmy activities after the release of Janatha Garage, watched his uncle, senior actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's landmark 100th movie Gautamiputra Satakarni on Sunday. The young tiger is impressed with the movie and he praised the actor, director Krish and the film unit. He tweeted: "Just finished watching #GPSK all I can say Saho #NBK Saho @DirKrish and Saho to the whole team of #GPSK."

Premji roped in for Mahesh Babu's 23rd movie

Popular Tamil actor Premji, who is known his comedy timing in Saroja and Biriyani, has been roped in to play an important role in Mahesh Babu's 23rd movie, which is directed by AR Murugadoss. The comedy actor took to his official twitter handle to share the news with his followers. He posted a photo featuring him with Mahesh Babu and wrote: "First time shooting with Super Star Mahesh Babu Garu in Hyd Very Very Happy @urstrulyMahesh."