Power star Pawan Kalyan, megastar Chiranjeevi, young tiger Junior NTR, actress Shruti Haasan and actress Rakul Preet Singh create buzz in Tollywood.

Pawan Kalyan to announce road map for Jana Sena:

Power star Pawan Kalyan floated his political party, Jana Sena, on March 14, 2014. The party didn't contest elections but went on to support BJP and TDP. The latest buzz is Pawan Kalyan will announce the road map for the political party on its third anniversary.

NTR27 shooting started on Monday:

The makers of NTR27 have kick-started the first schedule on Monday. The movie, directed by Bobby and produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under the banner NTR Arts, had its opening ceremony on February 9. Mahesh S Koneru, the PRO for NTR Arts tweeted the photo of its sets and wrote: "#NTR27Begins ..Shoot has commenced for the much awaited project..A project like never before in @tarak9999 's career "

Junior NTR will join the film unit on March 10. Vamsi Kaka, who is also a part of PR team of NTR Arts, tweeted: "The first schedule of #NTR27 started. Young Tiger NTR will join the shoot from March 10, 2017."

Shruti Haasan back on Katamarayudu sets:

Shruti Haasan will be seen opposite Pawan Kalyan again after Gabbar Singh. The actress had taken a break from the sets of Katamarayudu. She is now back on the sets and confirmed the news on her Twitter page. She tweeted: "Hello Hyderabad !! Back for the shoot of katamaraydu and looking forward to some super duper work today!"

Chiranjeevi's voiceover for Gunturodu:

Chiranjeevi has given his voice for Manchu Manoj's Gunturodu, scheduled to hit the theatres on March 3. Recently, the megastar had lent his voice for Rana Daggubati's Ghazi. Vamsi Kaka, the publicist for Manchu Family, tweeted: "Megastar Chiranjeevi gave his voiceover for Rocking Star Manchu Manoj's #Gunturodu @HeroManoj1"

Rakul Preet ‏launches 2nd fitness centre in Hyderabad:

Rakul Preet ‏Singh's F45 has completed one year in Hyderabad on Monday and she has launched a second centre on its first anniversary. The actress tweeted: My first step into d fitness world @F45Gachibowli completes successful one year today.Thanks to my bro Aman n d amazing team Of trainers. On r 1st anniv ,super happy to announce openin of another F45 studio at DASPALLA HILLS,VIZAG early next month.#spreading fitness#healthybody."