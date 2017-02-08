Power star Pawan Kalyan, senior actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, Ritu Varma, Keerthy Suresh and Naga Chaitanya are creating buzz in Tollywood for various reasons.

Pawan Kalyan leaves for Boston

It was recently reported that Pawan Kalyan had got an invitation from the Harvard University to attend the Indian Conference 2017. The latest we hear is that the power star has left for Boston on an Emirates Airlines flight at 9:10 pm on Wednesday. He will address the students at the Conference, which will be at the Boston campus on February 11. The Harvard University is one of the oldest universities in the world and getting an invitation from it is a great honour for the actor.

Balakrishna to reveal details of NT Ramarao's biopic

Balakrishna has surprised everyone by announcing a biopic on his late father, NT Ramarao, the legendary actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He said that he would play his father in the movie and he revealed the details of cast and crew. The latest reports claim that the scripting of the biopic is currently underway and Balayya will make a formal announcement on the details of the film on May 28, which happens to be the birth anniversary of NT Ramarao.

Ritu Varma replaces Anu Emanuel in Gautam Menon's next

Ritu Varma, who hogged the limelight with Pelli Choopulu, has been brought on to play the female lead in director Gautam Menon's next movie. Anu Emanuel was to play this role earlier, but she opted out of the project, quoting date issues. Ritu has now replaced Anu and has already started shooting for the film in Chennai.

Keerthy Suresh to play titular role on Mahanati Savithri

Actress Keerthy Suresh, who is basking in the success of Nenu Local, has reportedly been approached for the titular role of Savithri in the movie, Mahanati Savithri, which is set to be a biopic on the life of legendary heroine Savithri. But the actress is yet to sign on the dotted lines. This biopic is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Ashwini Dutt's daughter Priyanka Dutt.

Naga Chaitanya's next movie to be a suspense thriller

Actor Naga Chaitanya's next movie, which is directed by friend Krishna Marimuthu, was launched in Hyderbad on Tuesday. The director has revealed that it will basically be a suspense thriller movie with all other commercial ingredients like romance and action. The movie is produced by Sai Korrapati and Lavanya Tripathi will play the female lead in the film, which will have Vivek Sagar's music. Naga Chaitanya will join the shooting from February 22.