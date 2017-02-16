The teaser of superstar Mahesh Babu's 23rd movie, Varun Tej's Fidaa, release of Manchu Manoj's Gunturodu, Sudheer Babu's short film and Niharika Konidela's Tamil debut are creating buzz in the Tollywood.

Mahesh23 teaser getting ready for launch:

Superstar Mahesh Babu's fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the teaser of director AR Murugadoss's untitled bilingual movie, which is tentatively known as Mahesh23. Here is good news for all of them. The buzz claims that the makers of this action thriller are now working on a 30-second-long teaser in the United Kingdom. The teaser is said to be 30-second-long and it will feature a lot of VFX work.

Mahesh23, which will feature Rakul Preet Singh in the female lead, is jointly produced by Tagore Madhu and NV Prasad. Mahesh Babu will be seen as an intelligence officer in the movie. The buzz claims that the producers are planning to release its teaser soon and they will announce the date of its launch shortly.

Varun Tej starts shooting for Sekhar Kammula's Fidaa:

Varun Tej has wrapped the talkie portions of director Srinu Vaitla's Mister and moved on to the filming of director Sekhar Kammula's upcoming film Fidaa. He will shoot for the movie with Sai Pallavi in the US. The young mega family hero took to his Twitter page to share the news with his followers. He tweeted: "Wrapped the talkie of #Mister today and now zooming to America for #Fidaa# #Shootlife #Love."

Gunturodu release date revealed:

The makers of Gunturodu starring Manchu Manoj and Pragya Jaiswal have finally revealed the release date of the movie. The SK Satya-directed action romantic entertainer slated to hit the screens around the world on March 3. Suresh Kondi, the PRO for Manchu family, tweeted: ".@HeroManoj1 @ItsMePragya starer #Gunturodu will be releasing on March 3rd..!!"

Having made her acting debut with Oka Manasu, actor Chiranjeevi's niece Niharika Konidela will foray into the Tamil films soon. She will be seen romancing Vijay Sethupathi in the untitled Kollywood film, which is directed by Arumuga Kumar and produced by 7C Entertainment. The film also stars Gautham Karthik.

The first heroine from the mega family is currently in talks with the makers. "The talks were going on for a long time. It was just recently that she had officially signed the offer. It's too early to talk anything about her role. She has already started shooting for the project," her spokesperson told Times of India.

Sudheer Babu in search of an action choreographer:

Sudheer Babu is set to feature in a short movie, which will be later made as feature film. The actor is now looking for an aspiring action choreographer for it. He recently tweeted a poster featuring the details of his requirement. He also wrote: Attention ✋✋ looking for action choreographer.... pls retweet so that it reaches the one who's interested. thanq

