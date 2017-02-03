Superstar Mahesh Babu and AR Murugadoss' movie, Ravi Teja's Touch Chesi Chudu, Rajasekhar's next movie and Nandita Swetha's second Telugu movie stole all headlines.

Mahesh Babu-Murugadoss' movie to be dubbed in Hindi

Superstar Mahesh Babu is now busy shooting for director AR Murugadoss' upcoming movie, a bilingual film made simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu. The film unit is expected to wrap it up in March. The buzz suggests that the makers are planning to dub the movie in Hindi and release it across the country. An official announcement to this end is expected soon.

Ravi Teja's Touch Chesi Chudu launched today

Ravi Teja will be seen next in Touch Chesi Chudu, written and directed by Vikram Sirikonda. The producers made an official announcement about the movie and released its first look poster on the birthday of Mass Maharaja. The makers launched the film at a grand opening ceremony on Friday. Director VV Vinayak and few other celebs from the industry attended.

Touch Chesi Chudu is produced by Nallamalupu Bujji and Vallabhaneni Vamsi. Raashi Khanna and Lavanya Tripathi will play the female leads in the movie. Ravi Teja, who recently created an account on Twitter, took to his page soon after the launch of Touch Chesi Chudu. The actor posted a video and wrote: "#TouchChesiChudu begins today.. thanks for the warm love here!!️️"

#TouchChesiChudu begins today.. thanks for the warm love here!!?️?️ pic.twitter.com/NXmfhk2bGl — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) February 3, 2017

Rajasekhar-Praveen Sattaru's film title, first look revealed

Dr Rajasekhar, who was last seen in Patta Pagalu (2016), is teaming up with director Praveen Sattaru for his next movie. The makers have revealed the film's title and first look poster as a birthday gift to the actor. The movie has been titled PSV Garuda Vega 126.18M.

Nandita Swetha signs her 2nd Telugu movie

Actress Nandita Swetha forayed into Tollywood with Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada and impressed the Telugu audience with her striking performance in the movie. The Kannada beauty has now signed her second Telugu film – the remake of Tamil heist thriller Sathuranga Vettai. She will be seen opposite Sesh Adivi in the film, directed by Gopi Ganesh.