Junior NTR's next movie Jai Luva Kusa, megastar Chiranjeevi's MEK 4 (Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu 4), Allu Arjun's DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham and Winner song Suya Suya have been creating buzz in Tollywood on Tuesday, February 7.

Lord of the Rings FX specialist roped in for NTR27

Junior NTR is all set to launch his next movie titled Jai Luva Kusa, which is directed by Bobby and produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under his banner NTR Arts. The young tiger is said to be playing a triple role, while Rashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas appear as his love interests in the film. The buzz in the T-Town is that the makers of NTR27 have roped in international makeup and FX specialist Vance Hartwell, who earlier worked in The Lord of the Rings film series.

Anirudh to launch song Suya Suya from Winner

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander is set to release Suya Suya, the second song from Sai Dharam Tej's upcoming movie Winner this evening. SS Thaman took to his Twitter account on Monday to share the news with his followers. He tweeted: "My dear friend @anirudhofficial will launch the song #suyasuya from @IamSaiDharamTej #winner at 7 pm tom Feb 7 :)"

Sai Dharam Tej is all thanks to Anirudh Ravichander for his support. The young mega family hero tweeted: "Thank you machan @anirudhofficial for launching our next single #suyasuya from #winner tomorrow at 7pm."

Click a selfie with hotseat of Chiranjeevi's MEK 4

The bosses of MAA TV announced that the fourth season of Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu (MEK 4) will start from February 13. It will be telecast from Mondays to Thursdays at 9.30 pm. They have kick-started the publicity of the reality TV show in a unique way. A canter has hit the road carrying the hotseat. The viewers can take a selfie with hotseat canter and share it with them.

The MAA TV bosses ‏tweeted: "Our #MeeloEvaruKoteeswarudu promotional canter is hitting the road today..Click a selfie with hotseat or canter and Share it with us." They added later: "MEK Canter Areas: 7th Feb – Vijayawada, 8th Feb - Khammam (Mrng), Suryapet (Eveng), 9th Feb – Warangal (Mrng), Hanumakonda (Evng) 10th Feb – Hyd."

DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham first look, teaser to be launched

DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham is one of the most-awaited Telugu movies and stylish star Allu Arjun, director Harish Shankar and the team is making all efforts to wrap it up fast. Harish Shankar tweeted on Monday: "Hats off to ur dedication sir ji @ThisIsDSP After non stop work of 20 hours leaving Chennai with two Super Hit Songs Can't wait to Shoot "

The fans of mega family are eagerly waiting to see Allu Arjun's first look and the teaser of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham. Harish Shankar assured his followers that they will be released soon. The director tweeted: "Guys Get ready for the... First Look and Teaser of #DJ దువ్వాడ జగన్నాథమ్Very soon ...... Checkout this space for... Date & Time."