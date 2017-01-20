Nandamuri Balakrishna, his son Mokshagna, VV Vinayak, Amitabh Bachchan, Sai Dharam Tej, Nani and Adah Sharma created buzz in Tollywood on Friday, January 20, for various reasons.

Mokshagna to start shooting for his debut movie soon

A lot has been written and spoken about the acting debut of Nandamuri Balakrishna's son Mokshagna, but nothing has come out true. Now, Balakrishna has himself clarified on the matter. He said Mokshagna, who is currently pursuing BBA, has returned from the US. He is also getting trained for his debut project, which is expected to hit the floors before the end of 2016.

VV Vinayak to team up with Sai Dharam Tej

The buzz in the T-Town is that VV Vinayak, who is basking in on the success of Khaidi No 150, is set to team up with another hero from the mega family and he is none other than Supreme star Sai Dharam Tej. It is reported that discussions on this project is going on and an official announcement is likely to be made soon. If this is true, Vinayak's film is sure to get a big break for Sai Dharam and make him a mass hero.

Amitabh Bachchan to star in Balakrishna's next film Raithu

Balakrishna, who is basking in on the success of Gautamiputra Satakarni, is gearing up to start shooting for his next film Raithu. The makers of the movie are planning to rope in Amitabh Bachchan for an interesting role. If he accepts the offer, Big B will play the role of the President of India and will shoot for just five to six days. The Bollywood actor will not have a lengthy screen space in the film, but his role will be crucial. The movie deals with farmers' agitation.

Nani's Nenu Local release date revealed

Nenu Local is one of the most-hyped movies and its interesting promos have made the fans of Nani wait with a bated breath for its release. Finally, the actor himself has revealed the release date of the movie, which has been produced by Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. The actor did it in a unique way. Check it out how Nani revealed its release date.

Adah Sharma unveils her action avatar in Commando 2

Actress Adah Sharma is set to be seen in an action avatar in Vidyut Jammwal's Commando 2, which deals with a mission against black money. The actress unveiled her first look in the film, which has impressed not just film goers, but also celebs from the film industry. Some celebs including Rakul Preet Singh and Sudheer Babu retweeted her poster and congratulated Adah.