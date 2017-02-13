Bahubali star Prabhas 19th movie, directed by Sujeeth, was launched at a grand opening ceremony on Monday, February 13. Allu Arjun has revealed the release date of first look of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham.

Director Sujeeth, who hogged the limelight with Run Raja Run, had announced last year that he would direct rebel star Prabhas' 19th movie. Ever since, the Bahubali star's fans are eagerly waiting to know the details of the project. Since the actor was busy with the shooting of Bahubali 2, the movie was delayed from going on floors.

Prabhas recently wrapped up the shooting of Bahubali 2 and is now gearing to start his next movie. Sujeeth took to his Twitter handle to share the news about the launch of this untitled movie. The director tweeted: "For all the darlings and well wishers out there! Pooja tom :) Thanks for all the wishes in advance :) #Prabhas19 shuru karenge!! "

Madhie ‏has been roped in to handle the camera work for Prabhas' next movie, which is produced by Vamsi and Pramod under their banner UV Creations. The cinematographer is thrilled to be a part of this film unit. Soon after the launch of the movie, he tweeted: "Yes it's very exiting,energetic start of Prabas19 thanks for all your wishes."

Prabhas' new film will be simultaneously made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages and the producers have planned to shell out a hefty sum of Rs 150 crore. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will score music for this multilingual movie, which will go on floors soon. Prabhas' uncle Krishnam Raju clapped the board and kick-started its shooting at the pooja ceremony on Monday morning. (Check its muhurat photos of below this article)

DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham is one of the most-awaited Telugu movies of 2017 and the fans of mega family are desperate to see Allu Arjun's look in it. Dil Raju, who is producing it under his banner, tweeted on Sunday: "Some exciting news coming up in a short while #DJ #DuvvadaJagannadham."

Raju has also revealed the released date of the first look of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham. He tweeted: "We are pleased to answer the most asked question. Here we go Stylish Star @alluarjun's #DJFLonFeb18th. Get ready to witness Stylish Star @alluarjun in a never seen before avatar. A @harish2you film. #DJFLonFeb18th." Later, Allu Arjun also ‏tweeted: "DJ MOVIE FIRST LOOK ON FEB 18th #DJFLonFeb18th."