Nani's upcoming movie Nenu Local, actress Nayanthara, Sai Dharam Tej and Rakul Preet's Winner, Puri Jagannadh's son Akash and Akhil Akkineni's next/second film are making headlines for various reasons.

Nani's Nenu Local first song set to hit net

Dil Raju, who is producing natural star Nani's Nenu Local, under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, is gearing up to release the first song of the movie. The track named, Next Enti, is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and it is a peppy number. The makers say that this soundtrack will be released on the internet at 6:00 pm on January 6.

Nayanthara sports earring featuring Vighnesh's initial 'V'

Nayanthara has been in news for her relationship with director Vighnesh Sivan for quite some time now. Some photos featuring the couple have gone viral in the social media in recent days. But the latest one looks more amusing to her fans. In this picture, Nayan is seen wearing an earring featuring 'V', the initial of Vighnesh, which is enough to approve her love affair with him.

Sai Dharam Tej, Rakul Preet's Winner post-production works begin

Sai Dharam Tej and Rakul Preet Singh have completed the major portions of the shooting of their upcoming movie, Winner, which is touted to be an action entertainer. The makers kick-started its post-production today and Sai Dharam Tej has begun dubbing for the film, which is shot in Ukraine and Turkey. Made with a whopping budget, the movie is slated to hit the screens on February 24.

Puri Jagannadh's son Akash undergoing rigourous training for second film

Akash Puri, son of director Puri Jagannadh, started his career as a child artiste and he turned hero with Andhra Pori, which failed to get him a break at the box office. The latest we hear is that Akash is taking training in acting, dancing and fighting before he makes his comeback to movies. He is now undergoing training in the Thai combat sport, Muay Thai.

The son of Puri Jagannadh is also on a strict fitness and diet regime to get into proper shape for his next movie. In July, Akash will leave for New York to pursue a two-year acting course at the New York Film Academy. His second film is expected to be directed by none other than his father himself.

Akhil Akkineni's next/second film to be launched on Sankranti

Akhil Akkineni recently announced that he is teaming up with director Vikram Kumar for his second movie, which is produced by Nagarjuna on his banner Annapurna Studios. Megha Akash will play the female lead in this youthful entertainer, which is currently in the pre-production stage. The latest buzz is that the movie will be launched at Annapurna Studios on the occasion of Sankranti, January 14.