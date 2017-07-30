The recent drug scandal has put Tollywood in a bad light. A few celebrities and politicians held a walk in Hyderabad on Sunday, July 30 to unite against the drug menace.

The celebs took out the anti-drug walk-- organised by Kalamandir Foundation-- from KBR Park in Hyderabad. Actor and politician Rajashekhar and his wife Jeevitha, SS Kishore and many other personalities from cinema background took part in the event. NDA's vice-presidential candidate M Venkaiah Naidu's participation drew the media's attention.

AP Minister Kamineni Srinivas, BJP leader Chintala Ramachandra Reddy and Excise Director Akun Sabharwal also joined him at the event.

Thc celebs in unison said drugs is an evil and will pose a big challenge to society in the coming years.

The film industry has come under scanner after a few big names were grilled by the SIT in connection with the scandal.

Meanwhile, Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati has reacted to the drug scandal in an interview saying he is not worried about filmmakers or actors getting involved in the racket as they are adults.

"The dangerous story about school kids doing drugs worries me. That's something that needs to be taken more seriously and addressed immediately. When youngsters who don't have a mind of their own are doing drugs, it scares me," Indian Express qutoed him as saying.