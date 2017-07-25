Kajal Aggarwal has expressed her shock over her manager Puttkar Ronson Joseph alias Johny Joseph alias Ronny being arrested in connection with drugs scandal that allgedly involves some high-profile celebrities from Tollywood. The actress has stated that she will not support anything that is harmful to the society.

"I am absolutely shocked and appalled about this whole incident with Ronnie. I'm in zero support of this and any behaviour that is detrimental to the hygiene of our society. Having said that, just because I care for people who run errands for me does not imply that I can control their personal lives / choices," Kajal Aggarwal said in a press release.

She adds, "My parents have always managed my career and with everyone else from my industry, I share an extremely professional / cordial relationship. I'm unaware of their whereabouts and activities once their professional duties with regards to me are completed."

The SIT team, which is investigating the ongoing drug racket in Hyderabad, has arrested Kajal Aggarwal's manager Joseph and reportedly seized a large amount of Marijuana from his residence.

The officials, who conducted the raids, held a press conference on Monday and declined to comment whether he was an abuser or a peddler.

The excise department has recently served notices to 12 celebrities from the Telugu film industry. The SIT started interrogating celebs from July 19 and they have grilled people like Puri Jagannath, Shyam K Naidu, Subbaraju and Navdeep in the last four days. Charmme Kaur will be questioned by them today (July 25). However, Joseph's revelations are likely to bring in more celebrities under the SIT scanner.