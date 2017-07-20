Director Puri Jagannadh has finally admitted that he had received a notice from the excise department in connection with the drug racket in Tollywood. He says that he met the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and answered all the queries.

Recently, a drug racket was cracked down by the excise department and a list of Tollywood celebrities was allegedly leaked online. It was rumoured that those celebs were served notice and Puri Jagannath, who was one among them, would be questioned by the SIT on July 19. His daughter Pavitra had slammed the media for spreading speculations, but the director has kept mum on the issue.

Soon after meeting the SIT in Hyderabad, Puri Jagannadh took to his Twitter handle and posted a video to clarify his stand on the drug issue. He said that he has never consumed any form of drugs. "I'm a very responsible citizen and when I was called by the SIT, I met them today and answered all their queries. I'll co-operate with them whenever they want me and I've huge respect for them," he said in the video.

Meanwhile, Puri Jagannadh has also slammed the media for maligning his image, which has shocked his family. "I'm really pained by the manner in which the media has portrayed me and others in this case, even before the investigation is complete. I know a lot of journalists personally and have a great rapport with them. But I never expected that a day like this would come. My family hasn't stopped crying after reading the reports in the media," he said.