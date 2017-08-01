A toll plaza manager in Rangareddy district, Telangana was attacked during the wee hours of Tuesday when he asked a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader's son and his friends to pay the toll fee. The incident took place at Kadthal toll plaza.

The accused belongs to a family of politicians. He was identified as Manish Goud, son of Laxmi Prasanna, who is reportedly the TRS corporator of Hyderabad's BN Reddy Nagar and his father Ram Mohan Goud is TRS party in-charge of LB Nagar.

Manish and his friends not only attacked the manager but went on to chase other toll gate staff and attacked them with a knife. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

Eye witnesses said the accused were in an inebriated condition and attacked the toll plaza staff when they had asked them to pay Rs 30 toll fare.

A case has been filed against Manish and his friends regarding the same.

Similar incidents

Back in May 2017, a group of miscreants had attacked a toll plaza on Indore-Dewas border. The CCTV footage shows them ransacking the cash counter. They had come in four cars while one of them was holding a saffron flag.

The toll plaza manager, Indra Pratap Singh, alleged that the gang belonged to Bajrang Dal and that they broke the cash counter and fled away with all the money. He said it wasn't the first time that the Bajrang Dal members were creating a ruckus. Their demand is that money should not be charged from them at toll plazas but they cannot be exempted all the time.

In Uttar Pradesh, although MPs and MLAs have been exempted from paying toll tax, the operators at the toll plaza ask the unofficial vehicles accompanying them to pay up which often ends in a spat.

In May, BJP MLA Mahendra Yadav and his supporters had reportedly assaulted a toll plaza operator in Pilibhit after they were asked to pay up toll tax for the unofficial vehicles in the convoy.

