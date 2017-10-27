The ongoing Tokyo Motor Show 2017 has witnessed the unveiling of several interesting concepts of two-wheelers and cars. But there is one that is particularly interesting, not just because of its design but also its unique idea of having airbags outside the car.

Outside, you may be tempted to ask! Seriously, that is what the ultra-compact vehicle called Flesby II showcased.

Toyoda Gosei, the maker, is a company that specialises in the fields of rubber, plastics and LEDs.

The highlight of the Flesby II concept is the body panels designed to absorb impact in the event of a collision.

Why should the airbags only be inside, shouldn't the safety of the pedestrians also be a concern?

This was the question the company was grappling with and finally came up with answer. Indeed, the airbags are also provided outside the car.

"We put airbags, which are mainly deployed inside the car, on its exterior, such as its hood or fender, to protect the entire body," Reuters quoted Takashi Ishikawa — managing officer of Toyoda Gosei — as saying during the unveiling of its concept.

Flesby II uses e-Rubber outside, a next-generation rubber that moves with electric power to change the shape of the body. In the event of contact with a pedestrian, the soft body serves a safety function in absorbing the impact. It also serves to communicate with surrounding drivers and pedestrians through the LED lights.

Inside, the vehicle uses softly-textured material that envelops occupants of the vehicle. Complementing it are the LED lights.

Aside these, there is also a communication function between the vehicle and its occupants.

You will not see this concept making it to production anytime soon as it is a vision for 2030.