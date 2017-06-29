While Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his next film, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, rumour mills are abuzz that the makers had earlier approached Sonakshi Sinha to play the protagonist.

It should be mentioned that Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is inspired by 19-year-old Priyanka Bharti, who took a stand and decided to walk out of her in-laws' house as they didn't have a toilet.

Sonakshi, however, chose Noor (which bombed at the box office) over Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Post this, the makers decided to drop the female-centric script and modified the story with a male protagonist.

"The film is inspired by true incidents as the tagline in the trailer says. It was a strong female-centric role, but Sonakshi chose Noor instead. After that, the makers decided to look at making the film from the male perspective, wherein the hero would drive the initiative to build toilets in the village and bring back his wife. That's how Akshay came on board," a source told DNA.

Toilet-Ek Prem Katha, also starring Bhumi Pednekar, is a satirical comedy-drama and will also focus on the unhygienic conditions in rural India. The trailer and the recently released songs have been creating massive buzz among music lovers and fans of Akshay.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh and produced by Aruna Bhatia, Plan C Studios and Abundantia, the film will be released on August 11, during the Independence Day weekend.