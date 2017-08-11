Akshay Kumar-starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which opened in theatres on Friday, August 11, has received overwhelming reviews from Bollywood critics and celebrities.

A large section of the critics claim that the movie, also starring Bhumi Pednekar, is a must-watch and overall a good entertainer. However, many felt that the first half of the film is crisp and engrossing than the second half.

Toilet -Ek Prem Katha movie review by audience: Live update

Toilet-Ek Prem Katha is a satirical comedy-drama. The film will also focus on unhygienic conditions in rural India and supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

The Akshay-starrer is inspired by true events when 19-year-old Priyanka Bharti took a stand and decided to walk out of her in-laws' house as they didn't have a toilet.

The plot of Toilet-Ek Prem Katha revolves around Jaya (Bhumi), who leaves her marital home on the first day of her marriage after discovering that her husband Keshava (Akshay) doesn't have a toilet in his house. A desperate Keshava then sets out on a mission to stand up to the age-old tradition and win back his love.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh and produced by Aruna Bhatia, Plan C Studios and Abundantia, the trailer and the songs have been creating massive buzz among music lovers and fans of Akshay.

Below are the reviews of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha by Bollywood critics:

Anita Iyer of Khaleej Times said: "Overall, it is a good entertainer which leaves you with a food for thought after you exit the movie hall. Yes, you might hear the word ' toilet' multiple times throughout the film but you will soon get comfortable with it. Go for the film, if you are looking for a well-scripted film backed by power-packed performances by the actors."

Check the reviews of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha by celebrities:

Jackky Bhagnani‏: "Just saw #toilet and must say @akshaykumar sir is just outstanding in the film and @psbhumi so so proud of you my friend . Must watch !!!!!"

Stay tuned for more updates.