Akshay Kumar-starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which opened in theatres on Friday, August 11, has received overwhelming reviews from Bollywood critics and celebrities.

A large section of the critics claim that the movie, also starring Bhumi Pednekar, is a must-watch and overall a good entertainer. However, many felt that the first half of the film is crisp and engrossing than the second half.

Toilet -Ek Prem Katha movie review by audience: Live update

Toilet-Ek Prem Katha is a satirical comedy-drama. The film will also focus on unhygienic conditions in rural India and supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

The Akshay-starrer is inspired by true events when 19-year-old Priyanka Bharti took a stand and decided to walk out of her in-laws' house as they didn't have a toilet.

Akshay Kumar in Toilet Ek Prem Katha posterTwitter

The plot of Toilet-Ek Prem Katha revolves around Jaya (Bhumi), who leaves her marital home on the first day of her marriage after discovering that her husband Keshava (Akshay) doesn't have a toilet in his house. A desperate Keshava then sets out on a mission to stand up to the age-old tradition and win back his love.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh and produced by Aruna Bhatia, Plan C Studios and Abundantia, the trailer and the songs have been creating massive buzz among music lovers and fans of Akshay.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha posterTwitter

Below are the reviews of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha by Bollywood critics:

Anita Iyer of Khaleej Times said: "Overall, it is a good entertainer which leaves you with a food for thought after you exit the movie hall. Yes, you might hear the word ' toilet' multiple times throughout the film but you will soon get comfortable with it. Go for the film, if you are looking for a well-scripted film backed by power-packed performances by the actors."

Check the reviews of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha by celebrities:

Jackky Bhagnani‏: "Just saw #toilet and must say @akshaykumar sir is just outstanding in the film and @psbhumi so so proud of you my friend . Must watch !!!!!"

