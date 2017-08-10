Akshay Kumar is set to win hearts with his movie, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, which is releasing this Friday, August 11. No special screening for the celebs or critics has been organised for the film, but Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar have helped the makers in promoting the movie.

They made short videos and promoted Akshay's Toilet Ek Prem Katha. In Varun's video, he is seen working out with his trainer and suddenly he wants to go to the washroom, which follows the release dates of Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

In another video, Alia and Karan have been featured and it is adorable and funny. KJo is seen banging a washroom door and shouting: "Alia." Then, the actress comes out of the loo and asks why is he shouting, as he asked her to go to toilet. To this, Karan replies by saying that he asked her to go and watch Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

Similarly, Sidharth Malhotra has also shared a video to promote and send best wishes to Akshay and his film. The A Gentleman actor posted an old video of him and Akshay which was made during Brothers' promotion.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the movie features Akshay, Bhumi Pednekar, Divyendu Sharma, Sudhir Pandey, Shubha Khote and Anupam Kher. It tells the real life story of a woman who leaves her husband just days after their wedding when she finds out that his home does not have a toilet.

Watch the videos featuring Varun, Alia and Karan as they promote Toilet Ek Prem Katha here:

Can't wait to watch toilet ek prem Katha...1 day to go...this one is for you @akshaykumar....@kriarj pic.twitter.com/6zxbfPcx0y — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 10, 2017

Glad you finally found your toilet brother ! Only 2 days to go,good luck to @akshaykumar @psbhumi n team #throwback video #ToiletEkPremKatha pic.twitter.com/AuLJafqerQ — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 9, 2017

Akshay's movie is expected to have a better opening than Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal. To know whether it will be worth watching or not, wait for Toilet Ek Prem Katha movie review by International Business Times India.