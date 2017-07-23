Akshay Kumar-starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has been in the news after the full movie got reportedly leaked online much before its release. Although the makers of the movie assured that things are under control now, it is hard to say if the claims are actually true.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is one of the most awaited flicks of this year, and the news of it getting leaked online came as a big shocker. It was reported that a pirated version of the full movie was found in a pen drive, and choreographer Remo D'Souza had come to know about it and immediately informed producer Neeraj Pandey.

The makers of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha had reacted instantly, and the Crime Branch was involved in investigating the issue. The pen drive was also recovered, following which co-producer Prernaa Arora assured that the issue has been resolved.

"There have been reports of my film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha having leaked online. I would like to assure my well-wishers and colleagues not to worry as everything is under control. Someone tried to create mischief, but thanks to the Crime Branch, it's all under control," the co-producer said in a statement.

Before that, Akshay had taken to Twitter and had urged his fans to watch Toilet: Ek Prem Katha at theatres only, and do not support piracy. "The fight against piracy is critical and it's reassuring to see the swift action taken by the Crime Branch on the unfortunate incident involving our film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. I would like to urge my friends, colleagues, fans and audiences to please say no to piracy. Thank you all for your support," he had tweeted.

However, once a movie gets leaked, there is always a risk of copies of the film getting circulated as well. Although the pen drive, which had Toilet: Ek Prem Katha full movie has been recovered, it will be a disaster for the makers of the film if it has already reached the DVD market, or for that matter the online world.

Earlier, Manjhi: The Mountain Man and Great Grand Masti were also leaked online much before their release, and both the movies had suffered badly at the box office. With the news of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha being leaked online getting viral, Google searches with keywords like "toilet ek prem katha full movie online", "toilet ek prem katha full movie watch online", etc. are very high.

Well, we hope the claims of the producers of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha are true, and the movie does not suffer the same fate that the previous two leaked movies were subjected to.