After Akshay Kumar's movie Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was reportedly leaked, the makers of the film are now doing everything possible to stop it from becoming available online.

It was reported that Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was leaked, and the full movie was available with a man in a pen drive. The pen drive was reportedly found in a gym, making it appear that Toilet: Ek Prem Katha might be made available online for free download even before its release.

However, the makers of the Akshay starrer reacted immediately, and now the Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the matter, according to SpotboyE. It has been reported that choreographer Remo D'Souza first informed producer Neeraj Pandey about the incident and now the gym trainer is being interrogated.

The cops are now acting hard to find the source of the leak and also stop the leaked version from reaching the illegal DVD market. However, it is not certain yet if more copies of the movie are made.

Piracy has been a rampant issue in Bollywood, however, movies getting leaked even before the release is certainly the biggest nightmare for the producers. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is one of the most awaited flicks of this year, and if it gets leaked online, it would most likely result in huge losses to the makers.

Earlier, movies like Manjhi: The Mountain Man and Great Grand Masti were leaked much before their official release date. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is inspired from Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

The movie featuring Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar will highlight the issue of open defecation that is quite common in rural India. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is slated to be released on August 11.