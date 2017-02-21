Akshay Kumar has revealed the first look of his and Bhumi Pednekar in Toilet Ek Prem Katha. The duo will be seen playing husband and wife in the movie.

Akshay shared a still from Toilet Ek Prem Katha on Twitter as the team has completed shooting for the film. Akshay and Bhumi are seen as newly-wed couple. The actress looks gorgeous in a red wedding attire while Akshay dons a rather goofy avatar with a garland of notes around his neck.

The actor shared the picture with the caption saying: "With the wrap of @ToiletTheFilm treating you guys to a still from the film. Keshav and Jaya's unique love story coming to you on June 2 :)." Akshay plays the character of Keshav while Bhumi plays his wife Jaya.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Toilet Ek Prem Katha is reportedly based on PM Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. It is a satirical comedy and is slated to be released on June 2. The film reportedly has a unique love story and also embodies a social satire which deals with tackling the menace of open defecation and the changing mindsets of Indians.

This is the first time Akshay and Bhumi will share the screen space. Akshay has a number of releases this year and Toilet Ek Prem Katha is one of the most awaited films. Set in the backdrop of Mathura, the film landed in controversy some time back when spiritual leaders of the area opposed its making.

One spiritual leader had even announced a reward of Rs 1 crore to anyone who would chop off the director's tongue. The film went on floors in Barsana near Mathura in Uttar Pradesh last November. The shooting for the final schedule was also held in Bhopal besides Barsana and Nandgaon.