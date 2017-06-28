The makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha have recently released a song, Hans Mat Pagli, which shows the chemistry between the actor and Bhumi Pednekar. Akshay has been winning hearts with his choice of movies that are related to social issues and Toilet Ek Prem Katha is one of them.

He has built a lot of curiosity among fans with the promos, trailers and posters of the movie. The recently released song has also won hearts. Fans are praising Akshay's lover boy act as he can't take his eyes off Bhumi's character Jaya for a second. The budding love story has been portrayed beautifully in the song.

Sung by Sonu Nigam, the melodious track is composed by Vickey Prasad and penned by Siddharth – Garima. The Shree Narayan Singh directorial revolves around a unique love story of Akshay, Bhumi and the toilet. Akshay aka Keshav and Bhumi aka Jaya fall in love and get married.

The new bride realises that in her husband's house, in fact, the entire village doesn't have a toilet and as a result, she leaves him. Keshav fights to build toilets in his village and bring back his newly-wed wife.

Watch Hans Mat Pagli song:

Akshay met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote his movie as it is based on India's sanitation issue and aligns with the NDA government's flagship programme, Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

Meanwhile, fans are praising Toilet Ek Prem Katha's new song, Hans Mat Pagli. Take a look:

Such a superb song Reality of life explained in this song thanks for giving us amazing experience #HansMatPagli

I can't stop laughing sir... I really love the song... superhit song...love u

Nice one.ur looking so charming & handsome in song.Keshav aur Jaya ki jodi #HansMatPagli Love u Akshay

