Toilet: Ek Prem Katha starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar has remained steady at the domestic box office on its first week. In just seven days, the film registered a fabulous amount at the Indian box office.

It surely did break the dry spell of Bollywood as the film industry had been witnessing huge losses at box office for almost the entire year.

Toilet-Ek Prem Katha success: Haryana Government directs village heads to watch Akshay Kumar's film

Toilet-Ek Prem Katha opened to a overwhelming response minting Rs13.10 crore on its opening day. The positive word-of-mouth publicity helped it cross Rs 50 crore mark at domestic box office in just three days. Further, the Independence Day holiday boosted the movie's business on its first Tuesday.

As per early estimates, Toilet-Ek Prem Katha managed to mint Rs 6 crore at the domestic market on its seventh day. With this, the film made a business of Rs 95.96 crore nett at the domestic market on its first week.

The day-wise breakup is a follows: Friday (Rs 13.10 crore), Saturday (Rs 17.10 crore), Sunday (Rs 21.25 crore), Monday (Rs 12 crore), Tuesday (Rs 20 crore), Wednesday (Rs 6.50 crore) and Thursday (Rs 6 crore approximately).

As for its domestic gross total, the film that highlights the issues of open defecation in rural India, has crossed Rs 130 crore mark at the Indian box office.

With this massive collection, it seems Toilet-Ek Prem Katha will continue drawing more viewers to the theatres and should cross Rs 150 crore gross mark over the second weekend.