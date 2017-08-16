Akshay Kumar seems to have got lucky with the box office collection of Toilet Ek Prem Katha, thanks to the long weekend. While the movie has witnessed growth every day since its release, the Independence Day holiday too was a boon for the makers.

The first weekday saw a collection of Rs 12 crore. If a day before the holiday did good business, then the actual day was expected to do wonders. Any guesses?

Well, the collection on I-Day went to Rs 20 crore and now, the total box office collection of Toilet Ek Prem Katha is Rs 83.45 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the day 5 collection. He tweeted: "#ToiletEkPremKatha Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 21.25 cr, Mon 12 cr, Tue 20 cr. Total: ₹ 83.45 cr. India biz. FABULOUS... #TEPK."

According to the data, Toilet Ek Prem Katha is set to cross the Rs 100 crore mark on day 6, i.e. Wednesday. This is Akshay's second movie of this year and interestingly, his first one – Jolly LLB 2 – also witnessed a good run at the box office.

It looks like the Khiladi actor is becoming a bigger star than Salman and Shah Rukh. Salman and Shah Rukh's Tubelight and Jab Tak Hai Jaan turned out to be a disappointment in the market. However, SRK's January release Raees had a decent earning.

Till now, there have been very less number of Bollywood movies that did well at the box office this year. It looks like the National Award winner is set to win hearts with every movie. Last year too, he gave wonderful performances in Airlift and Rustom.

Now, we have to see how far Toilet Ek Prem Katha will go. The movie has received good response from viewers and critics and this good word of mouth worked for the movie. But will the good business continue this entire week? Share your views in the comments section below.