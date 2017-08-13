Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar brought a burning topic to focus with Toilet Ek Prem Katha that was released on August 11. The film opened on a decent note and is seeing growth due to good word of mouth.

The Akshay-starrer released in around 3,000 screens and its business escalated towards the evening. The morning shows occupancy was around 30 percent. Toilet Ek Prem Katha received positive reviews from the celebs and critics. In fact, the audience praised the storyline and the performances.

The opening collection of the movie was Rs 13.10 crore and the numbers are expected to boost up on its first weekend and then, on Independence Day.

The day 2 collection witnessed growth as it earned Rs 17.10 crore on Saturday. Toilet Ek Prem Katha has beaten Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal on day 2. The collection of JHMS on second day was Rs 15 crore and then it dropped by each day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#ToiletEkPremKatha Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr. Total: ₹ 30.20 cr. India biz... ₹ 48 cr [+/-] weekend on the cards... SUPERB... #TEPK."

"#ToiletEkPremKatha witnessed FANTASTIC growth on Sat... Strong word of mouth is translating into MASSIVE numbers... #TEPK."

The following weeks have Kriti Sanon's Bareilly Ki Barfi and Sidharth Malhotra-Jacqueline Fernandez's A Gentleman. These movies deal with different subject and hopefully, it does not affect Akshay's movie numbers.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha is expected to see a growth in the following days. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the movie features besides Akshay, Bhumi Pednekar, Divyendu Sharma, Sudhir Pandey, Shubha Khote and Anupam Kher.

The movie tells the real life story of a woman who leaves her husband just days after their wedding when she finds out that his home has no toilet.