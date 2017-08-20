Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (TEPK) continued to fare well on at the domestic box office on its ninth day. The Akshay Kumar-starrer has led the race, beating new release Bareilly Ki Barfi (BKB) on its second Saturday.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha received a fantastic response and collected Rs 96.05 crore net at the domestic box office in the first week. Trade experts predicted that its collection would be halted by new release Bareilly Ki Barfi. As predicted, the Akshay Kumar starrer witnessed steep decline of 70 per cent on its second Friday, when compared to its opening day business (Rs 13.1 crore net).

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha collected Rs 4 crore net at the Indian box office on its eighth day, but it was successful in beating Bareilly Ki Barfi, which minted Rs 2.42 crore on its opening day. The movie also crossed Rs 100 crore mark and become the eighth film for Akshay Kumar to achieve this feat.

The Shree Narayan Singh-directed social drama showed over 60 per cent growth on its second Saturday. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has collected Rs 6.75 crore net at the domestic box office on its ninth day, while Bareilly Ki Barfi raked in Rs 3.85 crore on its second day. Its total collection has reached Rs 106.8 crore nett in the domestic market and the movie has become eighth highest grosser for Akshay Kumar.

The early trends show that Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will beat the lifetime record of Akshay Kumar's Housefull 3. In the coming days, it will also beat the records of Housefull 2, Jolly LLB 2 and Holiday and become the fourth highest grossing movie for the actors. It should be seen whether it will beat the records of Rowdy Rathode, Airlift and Rustom.

Here is the list of top 10 highest-grossing movies of Akshay Kumar. All the figures are in Rs and crore.