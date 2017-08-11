Akshay Kumar's much-awaited movie Toilet - Ek Prem Katha (TEPK) has opened to decent response in the domestic box office and is expected to be to be the second biggest opener for the actor.

Ever since it was announced, Toilet - Ek Prem Katha has been creating ripples in the media. The movie, which emphasis on the eradication of open defecation, supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, which has created a lot of curiosity about the film. In addition, the makers had a decent amount of publicity, which helped it register good advance booking for its first day.

Toilet - Ek Prem Katha, which was released in around 3,000 screens in the domestic market, has witnessed a decent amount of footfalls in theatres in the first show. The film has started on a good note in smaller towns where it holds promise, but it had lukewarm response multiplexes in metros, where the film goers cannot relate to the subject dealt in the movie.

Toilet - Ek Prem Katha registered an average of 30 per cent occupancy in theatres across the domestic market in the first show. The movie has received a positive response from the audience and the word of mouth boost its business in the afternoon and evening shows. Overall, the film is set to register decent collection on its opening day.

As per early trends, Toilet - Ek Prem Katha is like to collect over Rs 15 crore nett at the domestic box office on the first day. The movie is expected to be the second biggest opener for Akshay Kumar after Singh Is Bliing, which is his biggest opener with its first day collection of Rs 20.67 crore nett in the domestic market.

Here the list of biggest openers of Akshay Kumar.