Akshay Kumar's Toilet Ek Prem Katha is unstoppable and has surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark within a week. The movie, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar, is seeing a wonderful run at the box office since its release on August 11.

While Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan book the festival dates, Akshay has now become the king of National holidays. Thanks to the long weekend, Toilet Ek Prem Katha managed to break the jinx of bad movies in 2017.

After Salman's Tubelight and SRK's Jab Harry Met Sejal flopped, there weren't many hopes from Akshay's movie. But the National Award winner impressed fans with his performance and his film has now crossed Rs 100 crore in just 6 days.

It made a huge business on Independence Day collecting Rs 20 crore, and thus, the total box office collection of Toilet Ek Prem Katha stood at Rs 83.45 crore on day 5. The following day had a collection of Rs 18 crore and that's how Akshay's film crossed Rs 100 crore mark in a week.

Till now, there have been very less number of Bollywood movies that did well at the box office this year. Akshay's first 2017 release, Jolly LLB 2, too did a good business.

It looks like the National Award winner is set to win hearts with every movie. Last year too, he gave wonderful performances in Airlift and Rustom.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha's good box office run began after the morning show and the good word of mouth attracted the audience to the theatres.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the movie features Akshay, Bhumi Pednekar, Divyendu Sharma, Sudhir Pandey, Shubha Khote and Anupam Kher among other cast members.