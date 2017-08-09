This month is packed with the release of many Bollywood movies and one of them is Akshay Kumar's Toilet Ek Prem Katha. As Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal didn't work at the box office, there are chances that Akshay's flick might do wonders in the market.

Shah Rukh's JHMS released last Friday, while the following Friday will be ruled by Toilet Ek Prem Katha. The film is one of the most awaited movies of Akshay who was last seen in Jolly LLB 2.

Akshay has a huge fan following and the audience has been craving for a good movie since Salman Khan's Tubelight and SRK's JHMS turned out to be a disappointment. Will Toilet Ek Prem Katha break the jinx?

Akshay's last flick, Jolly LLB 2, had released in February and its opening collection was Rs 13.2 crore. Whether the actor's upcoming film will break the record of his own film or not, only time can tell. But the prediction is Toilet Ek Prem Katha will beat Jolly LLB 2 and Jab Harry Met Sejal's opening record.

The Akshay Kumar's movie is expected to earn around Rs 20 crore on its first day.

Firstly, the viewers want to watch a good movie and looking at the trailer, it is expected to be phenomenal.

Secondly, it is Akshay Kumar. His fan following is nothing lesser than that of Salman's and SRK's.

Thirdly, Toilet Ek Prem Katha has already garnered a lot of attention due to its subject. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too wished it success.

Thus, the movie is predicted to have a good opening. Also, the advance booking of Toilet Ek Prem Katha is quite decent.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the movie features Akshay, Bhumi Pednekar, Divyendu Sharma, Sudhir Pandey, Shubha Khote and Anupam Kher. It tells the real life story of a woman who leaves her husband just days after their wedding when she finds out that his home has no toilet.