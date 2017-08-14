Akshay Kumar's latest release Toilet Ek Prem Katha has become one of a few films of 2017 which is seeing a good run at the box office. When Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan failed to rule the market, Akshay is set to take it over.

Toilet EK Prem Katha opened on a decent note by earning Rs 13.10 crore on its first day. But now it has crossed Rs 50 crore mark on its first weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#ToiletEkPremKatha is EXTRAORDINARY... Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 21.25 cr. Total: ₹ 51.45 cr. India biz... #TEPK."

This is Akshay's second movie of this year and interestingly, his first one – Jolly LLB 2 – also earned similar numbers on its opening weekend.

Shah Rukh's Jab Harry Met Sejal turned out to be a disappointment as its opening weekend collection was Rs 45.75 crore. However, Salman's movie Tubelight too failed to impress, but his stardom made the first weekend collection cross Rs 64 crore.

Now, we have to see how far Toilet Ek Prem Katha will go. The movie has received good response from the viewers and critics. Thus, the good word of mouth worked for the movie this weekend and now, it is expected to do more business on Independence Day 2017.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha is expected to see a growth in the following days. However, the following weeks have Kriti Sanon's Bareilly Ki Barfi and Sidharth Malhotra-Jacqueline Fernandez's A Gentleman. These movies deal with different subject and hopefully, it does not affect Akshay's movie numbers.

#ToiletEkPremKatha has an AWESOME weekend... Day-wise growth was PHENOMENAL... Tue [Independence Day] will again witness a big jump in biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 14, 2017

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the movie features besides Akshay, Bhumi Pednekar, Divyendu Sharma, Sudhir Pandey, Shubha Khote and Anupam Kher.

The movie tells the real life story of a woman who leaves her husband just days after their wedding when she finds out that his home has no toilet.