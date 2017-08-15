Akshay Kumar's Toilet Ek Prem Katha is doing wonders at the box office and after a long time, one Bollywood movie is working at the market. Even Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan failed to rule the box office this year.

While the weekend turned out to be a boon for Akshay's film, the Independence Day holiday is set to mint more money for the film. The first weekday made a collection of Rs 12 crore – thanks to I-Day. If a day before the holiday did a good business, then the actual day is expected to do wonders.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the day 4 (Monday) box office collection: "#ToiletEkPremKatha is on a DREAM RUN... Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 21.25 cr, Mon 12 cr. Total: ₹ 63.45 cr. India biz... #TEPK."

This is Akshay's second movie of this year and interestingly, his first one – Jolly LLB 2 – also witnessed good run at the box office. It looks like the Khiladi actor is becoming a bigger star than Salman and Shah Rukh.

Shah Rukh's Jab Harry Met Sejal turned out to be a disappointment as it barely crossed Rs 60 crore in the first week, while Toilet Ek Prem Katha surpassed the mark on the first weekday.

However, Salman's movie Tubelight too failed to impress, but his stardom made the collection cross the mark on the first weekday.

Now, we have to see how far Toilet Ek Prem Katha will go. The movie has received good response from the viewers and critics. Thus, the good word of mouth worked for the movie this weekend and now, it is expected to do more business on Independence Day 2017.

#ToiletEkPremKatha is UNSTOPPABLE... It's a WAVE that grows with each passing day... MASSIVE Tue [Independence Day] on the cards... #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 15, 2017

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the movie features Akshay, Bhumi Pednekar, Divyendu Sharma, Sudhir Pandey, Shubha Khote and Anupam Kher among other cast.