The final set of matches from Group C in the Africa Cup of Nations see Togo going head to head with DR Congo at the Stade de Port-Gentil in Port-Gentil. DR Congo tops Group C after they defeated Morocco in the first match followed by a surprise 2-2 draw against Ivory Coast in the second match.

Also read: Lionel Messi to extend Barcelona contract

While their opponents Togo managed a hard fought draw against Ivory Coast, they suffered a 3-1 defeat against Morocco in their second match and Togo need to defeat DR Congo and hope that Ivory Coast defeat Morocco if they are to progress to the quarter finals.

Togo will turn to their leader and Captain Emmanuel Adebayor for inspiration to pull off the impossible.

"It's all in our hands. Before the Afcon, if you'd put me in this position, I would sign for it. So now we just have to go for it - that's what I'll tell my teammates" SuperSport quoted Adebayor as saying.

The bad news for Togo is that their keeper Kossi Agassa will most likely miss the match after his house was vandalised by locals after his bad performance against Morocco.

Togo coach Claude Le Roy said he is unlikely to feature in the Group C finale in Port-Gentil.

"He was really affected when he heard the news. Whether he wants to play or not, I will respect his decision. Agassa does not deserve such treatment. We are all supporting him because, after all, football is a game".

"He is very upset and it has had an impact on the morale of the whole team, I think it has scarred him too much psychologically. His mum has so far found it difficult to talk about it, it was so stressful and a cause of panic for her. I really doubt he will be able to play a third match" Goal .com quoted Le Roy as saying.

As far as DR Congo is concerned, a draw against Togo will ensure their qualification to the quarter finals.

Congo will once again turn to inform striker Junior Kabananga to beat Togo. The striker has scored two goals so far.

"It was a tough game. It was not easy. We wanted to approach this game with a lot of games because we wanted to qualify from this game. Since the beginning [of the tournament] I have said that Togo is an opponent that is more than tough. That's why I say that we are not yet qualified. This is a tricky game" Congo coach Florent Ibenge was quoted as saying.

The match between Togo and DR Congo is set to start at 12:30 IST (7pm GMT, 2pm EST)

Live Streaming and TV information:

India: TV:No coverage

UK: TV: EuroSport 1. Live Streaming:EuroSport Player.

US: TV: beIN Sports.Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

Australia: TV: beIN Sports 1.Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

Togo: TV: SuperSport 5 Africa. Live Streaming: SuperSport live video.

DR Congo: TV: SuperSport 9. Live Streaming: SuperSport live video.

France: TV: beIN Sports 3. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.