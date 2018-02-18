The entirety of Instagram has been going crazy with innumerable makeup videos and tutorials going viral all over the app, but all the way in Twitter-world, a particular "makeup genius" has been winning over hearts. And she's all of two!

Katina Hawkins – the mother of the future makeup "prodigy" – tweeted a photo of her daughter Yani Brielle to show what happens when a two-year-old is left alone with her mother's makeup bag for just a couple of minutes.

The photo shows Yani's face covered in a thick layer of foundation. Her mother took the opportunity to share the hilarious situation with her followers, and Netizens did their thing by making the photo go viral as multiple people commended the toddler's budding makeup skills.

The child from Mobile, Alabama, had taken the task of "full coverage" probably a bit too seriously as the photo shows foundation in her eyes, along with on her clothes and even her hair – which according to Katina's post is enough to show why one should never take their eyes off their toddlers!

Katina's tweet read: "You can not leave a 2 year old alone.. even if it's just for 2 minutes."

And Yani looked barely ashamed of having pretty much caked her face with copious amounts of foundation. Instead, she had smugness in her adorable smile for the camera as Katina captured the moment.

Since it was tweeted, the post has gained over 12,000 likes and retweets on Twitter, with people pouring in their appreciation and praise for Yani's creativity at such a tender age!

"U have yourself a make up artist in the making [sic]," one tweeted. Another posted: "She's just needs to be color matched she'll be aight [sic]."

U have yourself a make up artist in the making ??? — JujuBear? (@KFothane) February 14, 2018

Maybe it’s just the wrong shade? She’s just needs to be color matched she’ll be aight — o.T (@_Jerellio_) February 15, 2018

? upcoming Make up Artist. — Bamidele (@DonlyWay4Ward) February 15, 2018

This is so funny and so cute. It's in her eyes, she can't open the eyes well — 'Khasome (@doraayobami) February 14, 2018

She did good, just gotta find her shade — Negrodamus (@_usuallykala) February 14, 2018

this is the start of her first youtube tutorial ??? — wiggie smallz (@such_A_frknlady) February 14, 2018

Another user even acknowledged their lack of precision when compared to Yani's makeup skills, saying :

Okay but im still tryna get my under eye coverage smooth and even like hers. Tell her to tell me the key! — blex (@peachp0p) February 15, 2018

It's clear that Yani's caked-up looked is all over social media platforms, with a number of memes and other humorous tweets being framed around the look.

Most girls look like this when the lights come on at parties anyway pic.twitter.com/1IrFNyYueM — $tuntMan ?? (@stuntman_baby) February 14, 2018

Wen being tutored by these 2! pic.twitter.com/GNMAoZ6SfN — Xoli noah (@Xoli21000833) February 14, 2018

@fentybeauty sponsor her omg — homosexual clear skin thot (@qicls) February 14, 2018

This is the look half of the YouTube beauty gurus use anyway, she's just trendy af — Lynn (@Lynn36057609) February 14, 2018

But as of now, nobody's complaining. Yani's taken the stage as Twitter's latest makeup mogul!