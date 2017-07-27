If Madurai Super Giant were hoping for change in fortunes after removing an 's' from their last year's name (Super Giants), they would have been disappointed with what they saw on on Tuesday, July, 25 in their Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2017 opener in Dindigul.

The Super Giant, who failed to even win one of their seven group games last season, started the new campaign on a bad note, succumbing to a crushing 10-wicket defeat to Dindigul Dragons.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, captain Arun Karthik failed to lead the team from the front as he was dismissed early for just six.

Only Suresh Kumar and lower-order batsman L Vignesh got past the 20-run mark as the team was bowled out for 117, with five balls to spare in the 20-over quota. Dragons openers Subramia Siva and Ganga Sridhar Raju just needed 63 balls to gun down the target.

With just six more matches remaining in the ongoing campaign, it will be important for Karthik-led side to make a good comeback when they take on Karaikudi Kaalai in their second match in Tirunelveli on Thursday.

Kaalai also lost their tournament opener -- a six-wicket defeat to Lyca Kovai Kings on Sunday, July 23. However, they will take heart from the performances of their senior batsmen -- Anirudha Srikkanth and captain and Subramaniam Badrinath (32-ball 41).

Anirudha's form at the top of the order will be key to Kaalai's chances and the team management must be pleased to have had faith in the former Chennai Super Kings player, who failed to impress in the opening season of TNPL.

However, Badrinath will want a better show from their middle-order and his bowlers, who were taken to the cleaners by Kovai Kings on Sunday.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The sixth match of the ongoing TNPL season between Super Giant and Kaalai will begin at 7:15pm IST at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli.

India -- TV Channel: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Tamil. Live streaming: Hotstar