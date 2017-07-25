Madurai Super Giant had a horrible run in the inaugural season of Tamil Nadu Premier League. Former Royal Challengers Bangalore player Arun Karthik-led side were the only side last year to bow out of the tournament even without winning a match.

Change in name, change in fortunes?

However, much like the Indian Premier League side with a similar name -- Pune Super Giant -- the Madurai-based team have dropped 's' from their team name. And the TNPL side will be hoping for a similar change in fortunes as well.

The Super Giant have a new coach in former Chennai Super Kings batsman Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan and they have roped in nine new players in the squad, according to the tournament's official website.

The revamped side will take on Dindigul Dragons in their first game of the tournament at the latter's home venue -- NPR College Ground, Natham -- on Tuesday.

Dragons eye comeback win

The Dragons lost their tournament opener against defending champions Albert Tuti Patriots by a close margin of seven runs. After winning the toss, Tuti went on to make 184 following Pune Super Giant star Washington Sundar's 48-ball 68 at the top of the order.

Dragons were given a good start by opener Ganga Sridhar Raju, but it was not enough to take them past the line.

However, the most impressive performance on the opening day came when Dragons' R Vivek struck a 13-ball 36, which included three sixes. The all-rounder also took a wicket from his three-over spell.

Captain Ashwin Venkataraman would want a better show from their last season's top-scorer N Jagadeesan.

All eyes will also be on Dragons' pace sensation T Natarajan, who impressed for Kings XI Punjab. Former Pune SUpergiant star Murugan Ashwin was expensive in the opener, conceding at 12.67 and the leg-spinner would want to get back among the wickets as his team gears up to face Madurai.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The fourth match of TNPL 2017 between the Dragons and Super Giant will start at 7:15 pm IST.

India: TV Channel: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Tamil | Live Streaming: Hotstar