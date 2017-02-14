Sasikala Natarajan
Loyalty pays?Twitter/AIADMK Official

Tamil Nadu has been in the limelight in the last few days due to the public fallout between between AIADMK chief Sasikala Natarajan and outgoing chief minister O Panneerselvam. Amid the chaos and confusion various members of the party have chosen sides, with some on favour of Sasikala taking over as the CM of Tamil Nadu and others opting for Panneerselvam. 

Sasikala on February 13 lashed out at Panneerselvam and accused him to trying to create a rift in the party. "When I was in pain for the party's future, I stood firm on my stand. All of you must know what is the truth," she said at Poes Garden.

Governor C Vidyasagar Rao is yet to make a decision on the same. Meanwhile, the verdict in Sasikala  is likely to be pronounced today, February 14, at 10.30 am in Supreme Court. Will the verdict decide Sasikala's fate or is this tussle far from over? 

9.02 am IST: AIADMK senior leader M. Thambidurai reaches Golden Bay Resort

8.58 am IST: Security beefed up outside outside Golden Bay Resort

8.50 am IST: Tight security outside Poes Garden

8.30 am IST: Supreme Court to deliver its judgement in disproportionate assets case against VK Sasikala, today.