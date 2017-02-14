Tamil Nadu has been in the limelight in the last few days due to the public fallout between between AIADMK chief Sasikala Natarajan and outgoing chief minister O Panneerselvam. Amid the chaos and confusion various members of the party have chosen sides, with some on favour of Sasikala taking over as the CM of Tamil Nadu and others opting for Panneerselvam.

Sasikala on February 13 lashed out at Panneerselvam and accused him to trying to create a rift in the party. "When I was in pain for the party's future, I stood firm on my stand. All of you must know what is the truth," she said at Poes Garden.

Governor C Vidyasagar Rao is yet to make a decision on the same. Meanwhile, the verdict in Sasikala is likely to be pronounced today, February 14, at 10.30 am in Supreme Court. Will the verdict decide Sasikala's fate or is this tussle far from over?

9.02 am IST: AIADMK senior leader M. Thambidurai reaches Golden Bay Resort

TN: AIADMK senior leader M. Thambidurai reaches Golden Bay Resort in Kovathur to meet #VKSasikala, who is already present inside

8.58 am IST: Security beefed up outside outside Golden Bay Resort

Kovathur, TN: Security deployed outside Golden Bay Resort as a precaution in wake of today's judgement in DA case against #VKSasikala

8.50 am IST: Tight security outside Poes Garden

Chennai: Security deployment outside Poes Garden, as precaution ahead of SC's verdict in DA case against #VKSasikala, to be announced today

8.30 am IST: Supreme Court to deliver its judgement in disproportionate assets case against VK Sasikala, today.