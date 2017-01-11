Leading smartphone-maker Samsung on Tuesday evening launched the much awaited Gear S3 smartwatch series in India.

The new Gear S3 comes in two models — classic and frontier, a rugged variant for outdoors. They house almost the same hardware, but differ in a few aspects. The latter boasts LTE support and built-in speakers, wherein users can activate voice messaging and listen to their favourite tunes.

Furthermore, the Classic model has minimalistic look, while the Frontier features rugged exterior design, best suited for outdoor enthusiasts. Other key specifications such as display, battery, RAM, storage, fitness tracking sensor and OS remain the same.

They come with 1.3-inch circular super AMOLED display with AOD (Always-On-Display) feature with IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, and is powered by Samsung's proprietary Tizen OS backed 1.0GHz dual-core processor with 768MB RAM and 4GB inbuilt storage.

The new Gear S3 series is compatible with Google's Android and Apple iOS platform.

Samsung Gear S3 series also boasts Heart Rate Monitor and 380mAh battery, which can keep the device running for close to four days.

The Gear S3 series also features NFC (Near Field Communication) and MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission), thus paving way for cash-less transaction via Samsung Pay. [This payment option is currently available in the US, Australia and Singapore only]

Another key attribute of the Gear S3 series is its safety feature. Users can activate SOS and location tracking capabilities to alert family, friends and emergency professionals when faced with dire situation.

Both the Samsung Gear S3 variants -- Frontier and Classic -- costs Rs. 28,500 and will be made available at all Samsung authorised stores in India January 18 onwards.

Key specifications of Samsung Gear S3: