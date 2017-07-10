Tiyaan, the socio-political drama starring Indrajith Sukumaran and Prithviraj Sukumaran has been performing well at the Kerala box office since its release on Friday, July 7. The Jiyen Krishnakumar directorial has become the second highest opening day grosser for Prithviraj after the horror thriller Ezra, and the movie had also enjoyed a great opening weekend in Kerala.

The flick is said to have earned Rs 2.47 crore from nearly 152 screens in Kerala alone. Now, the makers of Tiyaan have revealed that the movie made a gross collection of Rs 7.31 crore within three days of its theatrical run in Kerala alone.

Tiyaan at Kochi multiplexes

Tiyaan made an approximate collection of Rs 6.62 lakh on the third day taking the total to almost Rs 22.49 lakh in three days from the six multiplexes in Kochi. However, the movie had only 57.65% theatre occupancy on the third day at the multiplex screens and was screened (32 shows) without any houseful shows despite being a Sunday.

So, how good is Tiyaan?

Though the movie was opened to a positive response from the fans after the FDFS, it received average reviews from many viewers. What stands out in the movie is said to be Satheesh Kurup's cinematography and the remarkable performances of the actors. The brave attempt by the makers in pointing out the hidden businesses behind godmen in the country gets appreciation from all quarters.

But the lengthy plot of the Jiyen directorial has, however, not impressed many, who believe there are few unnecessary scenes, which could have been easily avoided. Few critics have also pointed out that Murali Gopy's script could have been moulded in a better movie. "Though the first half was impressive, the second half was a bit boring, and it was all about portraying heroism of Prithviraj's character Aslan. Also, I still have few unanswered questions in mind on Tiyaan," says a viewer named Arun Govind.