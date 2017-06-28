Tiyaan, one of the most anticipated movies of the year, has hit a roadblock just two days before its theatrical release forcing makers to postpone its release date. Jiyen Krishnakumar's directorial venture, starring brothers Indrajith Sukumaran and Prithviraj Sukumaran, was earlier scheduled to hit the screens as an Eid release on June 29.

However, Prithviraj, who plays the role of Aslan Muhammed in the film, revealed that they have changed the release date due to issues with the censor board. "⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠#TIYAAN will not hit the theatres on 29th of June as we have hit a roadblock with the censor board. Will keep you folks updated as soon as we have a new release date confirmed. Thank you for the immense support and the excitement you've shown for this film. Regards, Prithvi [sic]," the young star posted on his Facebook page.

"#TIYAAN will not hit the theatres on 29th of June. Will keep you folks updated as soon as we have a new release date confirmed. Thank you! [sic]," Indrajith, who plays as Pattabhiraman in Tiyaan, shared on his social media page.

The makers haven't told what exactly is the issue they faced with the censor board, nevertheless, the movie is expected to hit the screens on July 7, as revealed by the film's scriptwriter Murali Gopy, who also appears in a significant role in Tiyaan. "Due to some delay in covering a few pre-release formalities, TIYAAN release has been postponed to and finalised on July 7, 2017. To all those of you, who are keenly awaiting the movie: Please do consider this as an apology as well. See you all, from the screen, on July 7, Insha Allah. ☺️[sic]," Murali posted on his social media page.

However, fans, who have been eagerly awaiting to watch Tiyaan in big screens, seem to be very disappointed with the news of it getting postponed to the next week. They have requested the movie's team not to compromise on its quality by editing any important scenes from it. "So sad and disappointing. Tiyaan is a movie that i am really waiting for! [sic]," Bartosz Czarnotta commented. "Really sorry to hear this.. as i m eagerly waiting for this frm d day its announced.. please do whatever u can to release d film.. but dnt cmprmse on d quality and content f film fr d sake f censr board [sic]," requested another netizen Adharsh Jayakumar.

Sreeraag Govind commented: "We will be eagerly waiting for the epic release. But as a humble request, please do not cut any scenes from the movie. If they ask to do so methinks it's better to move towards court [sic]."

Meanwhile, the change in the release date of Tiyaan will, however, benefit Fahadh Faasil and Dileesh Pothan's much-awaited flick Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, which will enjoy a solo release on June 29 at the Kerala box office.