The title of Sivakarthikeyan's movie with Mohan Raja has been announced on Friday, February 17. Velaikkaran is the name of their upcoming movie.

On the occasion of Sivakarthikeyan's birthday, the title of his latest movie with Mohan Raja has been unveiled. It is said to be an action thriller, which has Nayanthara teaming up with the Rajini Murugan star for the first time.

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is also doing an important role in the film, which has Sneha, Prakash Raj, Thambi Ramaiah, RJ Balaji, Rohini, Yogi Babu, Robo Shankar and others in supporting roles. Anirudh Ravichander, who had earlier churned a couple of successful albums for Sivakarthikeyan, is scoring music for this film.

While Ramji has handled the cinematography department, Vivek Harshan has edited the flick. The Tamil film will hit the screens worldwide on August 25.

Dora Teaser

Interestingly, Nayanthara's other film Dora will thrill viewers with its teaser on Friday. The video will reportedly revolve around her role and attempts to give a glimpse at her characterisation in the flick.

It is a horror film, directed by Doss Ramasamy. The female-centric film also has Thambi Ramaiah, Shan, Harish Uthaman and others in supporting roles.

It has Vivek Siva and Mervin Solomon's music, Dinesh Krishnan's cinematography and Gopi Krishna's editing. The Tamil flick will release in April.