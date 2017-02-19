Titanfall 2, first-person shooter video game from developer Respawn Entertainment has received patch notes for the upcoming update. The Live Fire update will see several tweaks in the abilities, weapon balancing, Pilot execution and maps.

Though the update was expected to be released in February, there is no clarity on the roll-out date yet. The patch is yet to go through the certification process.

The update will bring Live Fire, a 6x6 mode, where the rounds last only a minute. The player who controls the flag when the time ends will win the round.

The mode will feature two maps; Meadow map is abound by grass and rocks and Stacks map that features a several industries.

The game will also feature new Faction Leader animations, DLC commander audio, and a Pilot execution.

Tweaks will also be added to the holo pilot decoy. Players can now deploy them on ziplines. They will be tougher in the wallrun, during obstacles or while colliding with walls at specific angles. Moreover, it will show up in the enemy's threat scope or sonar grenade.

The update will reduce the damage for Tone's Salvo core and will not have damage falloff. The cooldown time for Sonal Pulse has been increased. Further, the update will also reduce the projectile size of the 40mm Tracker Cannon.

We will also see an increase in the dash regeneration rate for Ronin and Northstar. The damage falloff on Flight Core rockets of the Northstar would be removed. The issue in the Archer's homing speed has been fixed.

Players can also look forward to new control options.

Several changes will be added to the PC version of the game.

Titanfall 2 Live Fire Update Patch Notes

New Content Live Fire: A new Pilot vs Pilot elimination game mode! It's a 6v6 round-based with no respawns, you will have one minute to eliminate the opposing team in order to win the round. You can also win the round if your team is holding the neutral flag when the round timer ends. The team to win 5 rounds first wins the match.

New Live Fire Map - Meadow, a lush location with grassy lanes and rocky outcroppings that provide site lines for long engagements and sneaky routes for flanking. Also zip lines are back!

New Live Fire Map - Stacks, an industrial location of open areas that sandwich a dense center point framed by towering structures. The verticality encourages attacks from above and rushes from the outside lanes.

New Faction Leader animations! Faction Leaders now play a randomly selected animation during the beginning dropship animation.

New Audio for the DLC Commander Intros.

Added a new execution, "Late Hit". Deliver a flurry of Stim fueled punches that pummel your enemy to the ground .

New Features Mixtape Matchmaking: A complete overhaul of our multiplayer matchmaking. This new feature will allow you to create your own "mixtape" of modes to your heart's desire.

Gamepad: Custom Button Mapping (Pilot & Titan)

Gamepad: Crouch Button - "Hold to Crouch" Option ("Toggle" is still default)

Gamepad: ADS Button - "Toggle" Option ("Hold to ADS" is still default)

Controls: "Hold to Rodeo" Option ("off" is still default)

Advanced Hud: Disable Party-Member Coloring on HUD (some colorblind players may prefer this)

Community FAQ: New section of the FAQ to highlight upcoming patches, DLC drops, trailers, and creations from the community

New Sounds for the Stim Pilot Execution, "Late Hit".

Added Film Grain Slider

New ambient environmental sound effects to bring the livefire maps to life. Meadow is a fusion of virtual reality and natural forest ambiences while Stacks is a fusion of virtual and industrial sounds.

Game Improvements Holo pilot decoy can now deploy on ziplines.

Holo pilot decoy is more resilient when stepping over things and colliding with walls at certain angles.

Holo pilot decoy is now visible in the threat scope and sonar grenade pings.

Holo pilot decoy no longer runs on top of dome shields.

Holo pilot decoy no longer crashes into the ceiling and dies when running through doorways.

Holo pilot decoy should be more resilient when started during wallruns.

Kraber can no longer be shot as a semi-automatic if the player presses the reload button at the same time as the fire button.

Titans that are invulnerable while performing executions will have their lifebars colored gold and flashing to communicate their invulnerability.

Added some out of bounds triggers and props to block off areas for Crashsite and Complex.

FOV is now saved per-user.

When switching weapons while editing a loadout, the game will now preserve your mod choices if possible.

Ronin now shows his sword in the loadout menus.

Credit purchasable items now show a credit symbol instead of a lock symbol.

Friends' names will now show up green in chatroom and in-game.

Prime Titans can now use Nose Arts.

Network Admins can send messages to the network in-game, rather than only through titanfall.com

Added extra text to make clear that Warpaints are not supported on Prime Titans.

Capped max range of Reapers' weapons in Attrition.

Toned down the excessively loud dropship sounds in Attrition.

Adjusted Volume Falloff of Cluster Rocket Explosions so you don't hear them from across the map anymore.

Added some lobby text notifications to inform players that they are waiting on the party leader before restarting matchmaking.

Nuclear Eject damage no longer fills your Titan Meter.

Reduced the area affected by the Nuclear Eject screen shake.

Increasing crit damage Pilots deal to Reapers in Multiplayer.

Titan Balance Tone Reduced Salvo Core's damage.

Removed the damage falloff from Salvo Core rockets.

Increased the cooldown of Sonar Pulse.

Reduced the projectile size of the 40mm.

Tone Burst Loader Improvements:

Slight presentation tweaks.

Updated audio cues.

Leaving ADS now clears the charges Northstar Removed the damage falloff from Flight Core rockets. This should make her more consistent in dealing high damage.

Increased dash regen rate. Ronin Increased dash regen rate. Scorch ADS'ing with his primary weapon will display the projectile's path. Ion Fixed a bug with Vortex Shield where reflected bullets would deal a high amount of splash damage.

Weapon Balance Devotion Added very far damage settings, reducing its damage at distance.

Added more kick to the first shot to make using single shots more difficult.

Increased view kick during sustained fire to create a slightly larger spread. Archer Fixed the homing speed so it will once again track targets as expected. MGL Reduced the projectile speed.

Increased the fuse time.

Bug Fixes Fixed being able to be shot by snipers behind the cover of the amped wall if the shooter is really close.

Fixed sentries so they now properly track targets through the amped wall.

Fixed tracers not showing up when shooting through friendlies with bullet weapons.

Fixed the MP R201 not dismembering stalkers and ultimately being less effective as other similar weapons against stalkers.

Fixed bug with using A-Wall/Hard Cover while phase shifted.

Fixed some cases where players could plant turrets in mid-air.

Fixed HUD display incorrectly showing number of Electric Smoke charges.

Fixed case of scoreboard counting a Titan termination on a piloted Titan counting as 2 pilot kills.

Fixed MOTD not displaying over a certain character limit.

Fixed Charge Rifle with Quick Charge mod skipping cooldown after firing and switching weapons.

An elusive Nessie has still not been found...last seen in the mission Blood and Rust...

Fixed bug with getting doomed with Stealth Auto Eject while in the midst of melee. Also fixed rare case of being stuck permanently in a "Ejecting Titan" cockpit animation.

Fixed some cases of being stuck inside of level geometry with Rodeo.

Fixed Grenade indicators not showing up sometimes.

Fixed incorrect bullet hit detection immediately after being damaged.

Fixed some cases of being stuck inside of level geometry with Phase Rewind.

Fix asian languages not always word wrapping correctly.

Fix input duplication between chat messages and the game.

Fix pick up ammo sound incorrectly playing in MP.

Fixed issue with browse not highlighting a network when clicked from lobby.

Fixed hover FX not playing in NPC kill replay.

Fixed Ion's Laser Core FX appearing offset from crosshair.

Fixed showing the turret placement hint when player spawns, but doesn't have a turret, due to watching a kill replay with the turret placement hints.

Fix camera becoming disoriented when navigating the store.

Fix formatting issues in stats page.

UI bugfixes when browsing networks and in the chatroom.

Fixed a bug with the nose art menu that left the player on a blank page sometimes.

Fixed a bug with SP achievements not correctly counting all Pilot Helmets collected. (Will trigger when opening main menu)

Fixed some stats related issues with player melee.

Have a look at the full patch notes here.