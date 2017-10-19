Bollywood actor Tisca Chopra HAS found herself in hot water after she laid the blame on women for being sexually harassed or molested in the entertainment industry.

The Taare Zameen Par actress was asked to express her views on the ongoing #MeToo movement which started trending on social media platforms in the wake of multiple accusations of sexual harassment against Hollywood producer Harvery Weinstein. Women around the world have been sharing their horrific experiences of being sexally assaulted at some point in their life as an attempt to create awareness about the crime.

While many celebrities have spoken about the issue that women face, such as casting couch in Bollywood, Tisca Chopra, however, feels that women only put themselves in that vulnerable position by becoming available to the perpetrator.

"I'm not even sure that I'm going to say the thing that you want me to say. I'm going to be very categorical when I say that women are just as much to blame, because they put themselves in those vulnerable positions. Why do these women go to hotel rooms? Do they not fear for their personal safety? Have they not heard of people's reputations, and why do they engage with those men?" Tisca Chopra told The Print.

Tisca begged to ask questions to the women victims for not being cautious about the person they are going out with. "Why do they not say "N-O:no" point blank? And why be alone with a person like that? Every human being is hardwired to protect themselves. Self-preservation is the biggest instinct human beings have, why do they lose that? They think that somehow they will be the one that will duck the pattern and will escape. Knowing someone's reputation, why would you put yourself in that position with them?" she asked.

"Being a woman, I would say that first of all, protect yourself. Don't put yourself in that position. The more women start saying flat-out "no"s, the more these men will understand that this is not the way, this is not going to work. But a woman goes and says yes, and so it gives them the authority to say "If this one won't do it, then that one will do it," or "I'll take that one, I'll take this one". So, you know, those choices need to stop becoming available to these men. It just has to be absolutely not possible," Tisca added.

Tisca went on to describe the idea of consent, saying that a woman's "no" is not considered as denial unless you say it in a manner that fully conveys the message that she is not interested.

"What is happening in Hollywood is largely 30 years of somebody becoming a blatant predator. People, by and large, say "chance maaro, how can it hurt to ask". Unless somebody says "no", and the kind of "no" you say, and the manner in which you say it should convey that it is completely unacceptable to even ask this question," Tisca said.

"Don't let your career hang in the balance. Work hard on your acting, take a little longer to build your career, don't take any shortcuts," she added.

Tisca's views on women's consent and sexual harassment irked many on the social media who slammed the actress for blaming the victim instead of the culprits who without any fear hunt for their preys out in the open. Netizens also pointed out the fact that most of the business meetings are held in hotels and country houses, urging Tisca to stop victim blaming.