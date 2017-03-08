In an unusual form of protest that a Ludhiana man demonstrated on Tuesday (March 7), one of the leading automobile companies, Skoda, was in the news. This time it was for all the wrong reasons.

Frustrated and tired of the daily breakdown of the Octavia car and the irresponsibility of the company in rectifying the errors, an angry customer got his vehicle pulled by two donkeys. Tired of running from door to door and making all efforts to make Skoda listen to his problem, the customer staged this unique protest to draw the attention of the company.

From the dealer to the Zonal officer, all failed to rectify the car problems as a result of which he attached placards with the car's name on the donkeys, while they pulled the car across the city.

The man had bought the car on March 19, 2015 at Rs 25 lakh. "My only mistake was that I did not buy a pair of these two donkeys along with the car," mocked the angry customer. Ever since he bought the vehicle, he has been facing technical issues.

Ludhiana:Car owner in a unique protest agnst Skoda for nt being able to provide adequate repair services,pulls his car with help of donkeys. pic.twitter.com/DCphuAhTBn — ANI (@ANI_news) March 7, 2017

"The condition of the car is so bad, three parts are missing from the suspension. But yet the company is refusing to repair them. It is clearly mentioned in the company policy that, they will cover the maintenance of all the parts of the car," added the customer.

He also showed his dissatisfaction about the car's brake, which, according to the company, is a product defect or a manufacturing defect or a design defect, as all Octavia cars make the same sound. He claimed that during the test drive, there was no such sound in the brake.

He also complained about the music system of the car which never works and a failed battery. Despite complaining about the car on its Facebook page, he has got no response, thus prompting him to adopt this method of protest.

But this is not the first time that lack of responsibility by automobile companies has prompted customers to take to a unique form of protest. Back in July 2015, bad servicing and the car dealer's carelessness forced Surat-based Tushar Ghelani too to get donkeys to pull his Land Cruiser across the city.